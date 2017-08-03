Two Shawnee Mission legislators’ voting records fare poorly in Overland Park Chamber’s annual analysis

The Overland Park Chamber of Commerce this week released its annual report analyzing the votes of Johnson County legislators, and whether they supported or opposed initiatives favored by the group.
Shawnee Mission area lawmakers got high marks in the chamber’s assessment, with two notable exceptions. Sen. Mary Pilcher-Cook and Rep. Randy Powell were the only area legislators with scores from the chamber below 50 percent. Pilcher-Cook earned a score of 25 percent in the analysis, and Powell had a score of 22.2 percent.
The scores of other Shawnee Mission area lawmakers are below:
- Rep. Cindy Holscher (District 16): 100 percent
- Rep. Tom Cox (District 17): 100 percent
- Rep. Cindy Neighbor (District 18): 88.9 percent
- Rep. Stephanie Clayton (District 19): 88.9 percent
- Rep. Jan Kessinger (District 20): 100 percent
- Rep. Jerry Stogsdill (District 21): 87.5 percent
- Rep. Nancy Lusk (District 22): 88.9 percent
- Rep. Linda Gallagher (District 23): 100 percent
- Rep. Jarrod Ousley (District 24): 88.9 percent
- Rep. Melissa Rooker (District 25): 100 percent
- Rep. Brett Parker (District 29): 88.9 percent
- Sen. Barbara Bollier (District 7): 100 percent
- Sen. Jim Denning (District 8): 75 percent
- Sen. John Skubal (District 10): 100 percent
- Sen. Dinah Sykes (District 21): 100 percent
You can find a full copy of the chamber report, including the bills it supported as part of its platform and on which its ratings are based, by clicking here.