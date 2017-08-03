Two Shawnee Mission legislators’ voting records fare poorly in Overland Park Chamber’s annual analysis

The Overland Park Chamber of Commerce this week released its annual report analyzing the votes of Johnson County legislators, and whether they supported or opposed initiatives favored by the group.

Shawnee Mission area lawmakers got high marks in the chamber’s assessment, with two notable exceptions. Sen. Mary Pilcher-Cook and Rep. Randy Powell were the only area legislators with scores from the chamber below 50 percent. Pilcher-Cook earned a score of 25 percent in the analysis, and Powell had a score of 22.2 percent.

The scores of other Shawnee Mission area lawmakers are below:

Rep. Cindy Holscher (District 16): 100 percent

Rep. Tom Cox (District 17): 100 percent

Rep. Cindy Neighbor (District 18): 88.9 percent

Rep. Stephanie Clayton (District 19): 88.9 percent

Rep. Jan Kessinger (District 20): 100 percent

Rep. Jerry Stogsdill (District 21): 87.5 percent

Rep. Nancy Lusk (District 22): 88.9 percent

Rep. Linda Gallagher (District 23): 100 percent

Rep. Jarrod Ousley (District 24): 88.9 percent

Rep. Melissa Rooker (District 25): 100 percent

Rep. Brett Parker (District 29): 88.9 percent

Sen. Barbara Bollier (District 7): 100 percent

Sen. Jim Denning (District 8): 75 percent

Sen. John Skubal (District 10): 100 percent

Sen. Dinah Sykes (District 21): 100 percent

You can find a full copy of the chamber report, including the bills it supported as part of its platform and on which its ratings are based, by clicking here.