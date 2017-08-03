Planning commission approves proposal for new fire station off Mission Road in Prairie Village

The Prairie Village Planning Commission on Tuesday gave the green light to Consolidated Fire District No. 2’s plan for a new station on the land on the back side of Mission Road Bible Church’s lot.

A group of residents who live in the Village Park town homes had raised concerns about the plan in recent weeks, citing the proximity of the new three-bay station to their residences. Fire officials committed to addressing some of their concerns by agreeing to plant additional screening greenery between the fire station and the housing development. They also committed to enforcing a “quiet zone” in the neighborhood, and having fire trucks use lights only — not sirens — when exiting the station until they reach either 77th Street or 79th Street.

Planning Commission Chair Nancy Wallerstein also raised concerns about the fact that with the addition of a traffic light on Mission Road at the fire station’s exit there would be four stoplights between 75th Street and 79th Street.

Fire Chief Tony Lopez said the fire department will have full control over the new stoplight at the fire station’s driveway exit onto Mission, and would only trigger it when trucks needed to leave the station to respond to an emergency call.

The new station will be designed to house nine firefighters at a given time. The budget will be approximately $6 million.

The fire department will need to file a construction permit application with the city of Prairie Village before work on the project can begin.