Check out our deep dive into Jim Hinson’s tenure as superintendent in Independence, Shawnee Mission in The Pitch. We teamed up with Barb Shelly of The Pitch for an in-depth look at Dr. Jim Hinson’s years leading Independence and Shawnee Mission School Districts. You can check out the story online here, or read it in August’s print edition, on stands now. [Jim Hinson, Shawnee Mission’s swaggering superintendent, vanished after parents spoke up. What happened? — The Pitch]

FROM OUR SPONSORS: