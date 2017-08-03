Election Office expected to post updated vote total in Hunter-Neighbor count Friday; final results to be certified Monday

Mandi Hunter (left) and Cindy Neighbor are neck-and-neck in the at-large school board primary vote count.

Shawnee Mission area voters will have to wait until Monday to find out who will face attorney Heather Ousley in the general election this November for Cindy Neighbor’s at-large seat on the school board.

Challenger Mandi Hunter finished election night with seven votes more than Neighbor — 3,666 to 3,659 — but several ballots are likely still unaccounted for. The Election Office can accept any mail-in ballot that was postmarked before 7 p.m. Tuesday and that is delivered to the Election Office by the end of the day tomorrow.

The Election Office will add an update to the vote totals posted on its website by the end of the day Friday, with the advance mail-in ballots it has received since Tuesday included in the count.

On Monday, the Election Canvass Board will meet at the Election Office, 2101 East Kansas City Road, Olathe, at 9 a.m. to review provisional ballots — ballots cast by voters with questionable eligibility — and certify the final results.

 

