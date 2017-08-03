A huge thank you to our first 1,000 subscribers!

When we made the, shall we say, challenging decision to launch our subscription model in mid-April, we had a pretty straightforward goal: If we could get to 1,000 subscribers within a year, we should be able to keep the operation viable. Short of that, we’d probably have to consider shutting down.

We gave ourselves 12 months to hit that milestone. You all got us there in three-and-a-half.

It’s with the most sincere sense of gratitude that we get to announce today that with subscriptions 992 through 1,006 yesterday, we’ve crossed the line.

So, what does that mean for the future of the Shawnee Mission Post?

Well, for starters, it means we’re not going anywhere . The additional revenue we’ve generated from our fantastic subscribers will allow us to continue paying the reporters needed to cover the area and to make a living from the site. Which is important. To me at least.

It also means we'll be able to continue providing detailed coverage of local schools and our current lineup of northeast Johnson County cities while working to expand our coverage area to include the entire footprint of the Shawnee Mission School District. Look for us to start covering Shawnee and Lenexa municipal government as well as adding more coverage of SM West and SM Northwest over the next few months.

For those of you who are still not sure why you would ever have to pay for a local news website (news online is free, right?), I’d encourage you to give this analysis a read. And if you haven’t subscribed yet but have decided you’re ready to get plugged back in to what’s happening in northeast Johnson County, click the blue button below.

And, again, THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO HAS SUBSCRIBED!