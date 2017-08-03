5 Shawnee Mission elementary schools welcoming new principals for 2017-18 year

Five Shawnee Mission School District elementaries will have new leaders for the school year that starts next week:

Wendy Baumgardner will be the new principal at John Diemer Elementary . Baumgardner spent time working in the Shawnee Mission district as a Title I Resource Specialist and Program Coordinator last decade before moving on to the Emporia School District, where she most recently served as principal of Emporia Middle School. Baumgardner has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from Emporia State.

will be the new principal at . Baumgardner spent time working in the Shawnee Mission district as a Title I Resource Specialist and Program Coordinator last decade before moving on to the Emporia School District, where she most recently served as principal of Emporia Middle School. Baumgardner has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from Emporia State. Kristie Darb y, who was principal at John Diemer last year, will move to Rising Star Elementary , which is switching to an innovative school model for 2017-18. Darby has spent time as both a curriculum specialist and a principal in Junction City and Turner. At the beginning of her career, she received the Kansas Horizon Award and Shawnee Mission Education Foundation Brass Bell award for her work as a third and fourth grade teacher at Crestview Elementary. At Shawnee Mission, she has served in roles with the Career Advancement Program in Shawnee Mission for aspiring administrators as well as in English language learner summer programs. She holds a degree in elementary education from K-State, a master’s degree from Baker University and an ELL endorsement from Emporia State.

y, who was principal at John Diemer last year, will move to , which is switching to an innovative school model for 2017-18. Darby has spent time as both a curriculum specialist and a principal in Junction City and Turner. At the beginning of her career, she received the Kansas Horizon Award and Shawnee Mission Education Foundation Brass Bell award for her work as a third and fourth grade teacher at Crestview Elementary. At Shawnee Mission, she has served in roles with the Career Advancement Program in Shawnee Mission for aspiring administrators as well as in English language learner summer programs. She holds a degree in elementary education from K-State, a master’s degree from Baker University and an ELL endorsement from Emporia State. Kevin Frick , who had been principal at Bluejacket-Flint since 2012, will move to Brookwood Elementary (which is holding classes this school year at the Indian Creek Technical Center). Frick has been with Shawnee Mission since 2006, and led efforts to increase student reading during his time at Bluejacket-Flint and Rosehill. He holds a bachelor’s degree in education from K-State and a master’s degree from the University of Kansas. He is a doctoral student in educational leadership at K-State.

, who had been principal at Bluejacket-Flint since 2012, will move to (which is holding classes this school year at the Indian Creek Technical Center). Frick has been with Shawnee Mission since 2006, and led efforts to increase student reading during his time at Bluejacket-Flint and Rosehill. He holds a bachelor’s degree in education from K-State and a master’s degree from the University of Kansas. He is a doctoral student in educational leadership at K-State. Teddi Pendland , who had been principal at Brookwood for the past decade, will move to Bluejacket-Flint for the 2017-18 school year. She has been a building administrator for the past 18 years. She holds a bachelor’s degree in education from K-State and a master’s degree from UMKC.

, who had been principal at Brookwood for the past decade, will move to for the 2017-18 school year. She has been a building administrator for the past 18 years. She holds a bachelor’s degree in education from K-State and a master’s degree from UMKC. Britt Pumphrey will become principal of Apache Innovative School this year after having served as an administrative intern there for 2016-17. Prior to training for a role as an administrator, Pumphrey was a teacher and instructional coach in Kansas City Kansas Public Schools for eight years. During his time as a teacher, he was nominated as the district “Teacher of the Year” candidate from his building and coached an after-school robotics team. He holds a bachelor’s degree in education from Wichita State and a master’s degree from UMKC.