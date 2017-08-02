Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Posted by Jay Senter  · August 2, 2017 6:00 am · Comments

My_Ipad

Shawnee Mission renewal contract seen as boon for future of Apple devices in education. The Mac Observer cited the Shawnee Mission School District’s recent renewal of a contract with Apple for the one-to-one initiative as a sign of the growing strength of the education market for Apple. [Apple iPads in Education are Stronger This Quarter — The Mac Observer]

Village Presbyterian completes incorporation of Stanley church. Village Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village has added a second campus. The congregation has incorporated the former Presbyterian Church of Stanley into its organization, renaming that facility “Village on Antioch.” [After a lawsuit divided an Overland Park church, it took a ‘village’ to revitalize it — Kansas City Star]

