Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Shawnee Mission renewal contract seen as boon for future of Apple devices in education. The Mac Observer cited the Shawnee Mission School District’s recent renewal of a contract with Apple for the one-to-one initiative as a sign of the growing strength of the education market for Apple. [Apple iPads in Education are Stronger This Quarter — The Mac Observer]

Village Presbyterian completes incorporation of Stanley church. Village Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village has added a second campus. The congregation has incorporated the former Presbyterian Church of Stanley into its organization, renaming that facility “Village on Antioch.” [After a lawsuit divided an Overland Park church, it took a ‘village’ to revitalize it — Kansas City Star]