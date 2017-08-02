In record-setting primary night, candidates calling for change on Shawnee Mission School Board notch commanding wins

A swell of Shawnee Mission patrons cast votes in Tuesday’s primary election, handing sizable wins to candidates who made calls for change to the way the school board conducts itself the foundation of their campaigns.

Civil rights attorney Heather Ousley had the best showing of the night, finishing with more than twice as many votes as any of the other four candidates vying for Cindy Neighbor’s at-large seat on the board. Ousley, who waited for the results to come in Tuesday night with campaign volunteers and supporters at Maloney’s in downtown Overland Park, said she was humbled by the turnout.

“I’m obviously really thrilled with the results, and I think it just goes to show how much work everyone did for our campaign,” she said. “I really had no idea what to expect going in to tonight. We were getting great reception at the doorstep, but you never want to take anything for granted.”

With her commanding 42 percent of the total vote, Ousley becomes the candidate to beat in the fall general election. But it’s not clear at present whose name will appear with hers on the November ballot.

Challenger Mandi Hunter, an attorney who lives in Leawood, holds a razor-thin seven-vote lead over incumbent Cindy Neighbor in the unofficial final results released by the Johnson County Election Office Tuesday night. Hunter and Neighbor will have to wait until the Election Office’s canvass next Monday, August 7, to get the official final results — and with dozens of provisional ballots yet to be counted, it’s possible Neighbor might emerge as the second place finisher. Still, Hunter said she was heartened by the amount of support she received.

“I’m excited about what happened, because the voter turnout was so excellent,” she said. “It shows that voters were engaged and they’re ready for a change.”

Laura Guy, the SM West area candidate who finished in first place with 38 percent of the total vote to incumbent Craig Denny’s 28 percent, echoed Hunter’s sentiments.

“The voter turnout was probably the strongest message,” she said. “People were paying attention.”

Guy, a pastor and political newcomer, said she had heard over and over from people as she campaigned that patrons wanted fresh eyes on the board as it selects its next full-time superintendent.

“There was a lot of concern about picking the next superintendent, and how people wanted to make sure it is someone who is more cooperative and who is going to listen to the concerns of teachers and parents,” Guy said. “That seemed to be one of the big drivers for interest in this primary.”

The results were cause for great celebration among members of Education First Shawnee Mission, the six-month-old political action committee that worked to educate voters about the issues and candidates ahead of Tuesday’s vote. Education First endorsed the three candidates who had the best showings Tuesday: Ousley, Hunter and Guy.

Education First board member Liz Benditt categorized the results as a clear indication that voters are ready for a fresh perspective.

“Clearly, [Heather, Mandi and Laura’s] messages resonated with the community, and I think that should send a resounding message back to the board,” she said. “We just want to say a huge thank you to the community for coming out and voting. We’re thrilled that others agree with us that there’s a way to rethink the way this board operates.”

A total of 17,704 voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s at-large primary race, a high mark for board of education elections. By comparison, 14,652 voters cast ballots in the 2015 general election for an at-large seat on the board. Cindy Neighbor won reelection to her seat in 2013 with 14,152 voters casting ballots in the 2013 general election.

The Johnson County Election Office also reports that this primary cycle set a new record for advanced ballots cast, with more than 8,250 ballots coming in through in-person and mail advanced voting.