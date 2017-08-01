Shawnee Mission East grad, KU softball standout launching new fitness studio-hopping company

After eight years of intense softball training — four at Shawnee Mission East, and four at the college level at the University of Virginia and the University of Kansas — Shannon McGinley was ready to give herself a break. Relatively speaking, that is.

A devout fitness fanatic, there was no chance of the former power-hitting outfielder trading her hours in the gym for the couch. But she was also feeling the effects of lifting heavy weights.

“For me, coming out of college, I wanted to back off the weight,” she said. “That’s kind of why I got in to trying other things.”

McGinley would take group classes at a variety of fitness studios — yoga, spin, bootcamp — and started to like the variety. She realized there were probably other people like her in the area who want the community and motivation that working out at a fitness studio can provide, but aren’t interested in being a member at just one place. She got to thinking: What if you could buy a membership to not just one fitness studio, but to a whole range of them?

Thus was born the idea for City Shape, a new fitness membership company that will make its official debut August 17. For the past year, McGinley has been signing up partners throughout the central Kansas City metro, from spin studios like MOJO Cycling to yoga studios like Power Life Yoga. The company will also provide members with discounts to a number of healthy eating and fitness apparel companies in the area, like Simple Sciences Juices, Eat Fit Go and Freelance Clothing. Clients will purchase membership packs that allow them to attend classes at any partner studio a few times a month.

“It gives you a lot of variety,” she said. “And anyone who is just looking to explore Kansas City fitness, maybe people who are new to the area, it’s great for them.”

She said that the goal is to expose more people to all that Kansas City’s fitness community has to offer.

“We want to build that sense of community across the area for people who are interested in fitness,” she said.

City Shape will have a launch party at Lululemon on the Plaza from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, August 17. People who are interested in getting alerts ahead of the launch date can sign up for them here.