Ousley dominates in Shawnee Mission board at-large primary; Guy has distinct edge in SM West seat race; Kelly blows past competitors in Roeland Park mayoral primary

The results of the primary elections are in, and they suggest Shawnee Mission area voters are looking for change. Challengers Heather Ousley and Laura Guy topped the vote counts in the at-large and SM West area board of education races. In the at-large race, Cindy Neighbor sits in third place, just seven votes behind challenger Mandi Hunter — a margin narrow enough that the result could change when provisional ballots are taken into account during the canvass.

Incumbent Craig Denny secured second place in the SM West race, meaning he’ll advance to the general election ballot to face Guy.

In the race for Roeland Park mayor, attorney, Mike Kelly blew past the challengers, taking 73 percent of the vote in the four-person race.

In Overland Park, challenger Logan Heley topped the vote total in the Ward 1 council race, taking 58 percent of the total vote. Incumbent Dave Janson took second with 25 percent of the vote and will advance to the general election.

The full unofficial vote tallies from the Johnson County Election Office are below:

SMSD Board of Education At-Large Seat

HEATHER OUSLEY 7510 42.42%

MANDI SERRONE HUNTER 3666 20.71%

CINDY NEIGHBOR 3659 20.67%

FABIAN SHEPARD 2430 13.73%

ROBERT ROBERGE 439 2.48%

SMSD Board of Education SM West seat

LAURA GUY 1102 38.48%

CRAIG K DENNY 799 27.90%

CHRISTOPHER WHITE 661 23.08%

LEE E BIARD 302 10.54%

Roeland Park Mayor

MIKE KELLY 715 73.18%

ROGER A COOPER 112 11.46%

LINDA MAU 76 7.78%

SCOTT GREGORY 74 7.57%

Overland Park City Council Ward 1

LOGAN HELEY 1129 58.23%

DAVE JANSON 485 25.01%

DEAN MERCER 205 10.57%

STEPHEN J WYATT 120 6.19%