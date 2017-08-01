Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Shawnee Mission, teacher negotiations set for this afternoon. Representatives of the Shawnee Mission School District administration and the National Education Association – Shawnee Mission will meet this afternoon to resume contract negotiations for the coming school year. The last negotiating schedule was postponed so that both parties could hear the oral arguments in the state school finance supreme court case. This afternoon’s negotiating session will take up matters of teacher compensation and benefits. The session will be held at the Center for Academic Achievement at 2:15 p.m. and is open to the public.

Mission, Leawood men killed in plane crash outside Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol on Monday identified the victims of a plan crash near Billard Airport outside of Topeka as William Leeds, 76, of Mission, and James Bergman, 55, of Leawood. [Victims identified in plane crash near Billard Airport — KSNT]

Camera van to canvass Mission as part of street inventory program. Mission residents: If you see a white van with a bunch of photo equipment creeping around your neighborhood, don’t freak out. Stantec has contracted with the city to conduct a video inventory of all of Mission’s streets to help in planning efforts for future street maintenance programs. [Street Condition Inventory Underway — City of Mission]