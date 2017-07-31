Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Bollier says Brownback leaving budget “disaster” in Kansas. Add local Sen. Barbara Bollier to the ranks of Kansas Legislators without much kind to say about Gov. Sam Brownback’s tenure as he prepares to depart the state for a job in the Trump administration. Bollier told the Kansas City Star that Brownback is leaving behind a “disaster” in state finances created by the tax cuts he signed in 2012. [Brownback, others explore legacy as ambassadorship looms — Kansas City Business Journal]

Prairie Village woman’s horse found dead after being swept away in flood. A Prairie Village woman is mourning the loss of one of two horses she kept on a farm in southern Johnson County after its body was found along the banks of the Blue River in Overland Park. Sherra Schuck traveled to the farm the morning of last week’s flash floods to find that both of her horses were gone. The search continues for the other horse. [Horse is found dead in Overland Park flood; search goes on for second horse — Kansas City Star

15-year-old leads police on chase that ends at I-435 and Shawnee, injuring four along the way. Four people were taken to the hospital Saturday night after a 15-year-old led police on a chase starting in Gardner that ended with a major wreck at I-435 and Shawnee Mission Parkway. [4 people hospitalized after police pursuit of 15-year-old leads to crash — KCTV]