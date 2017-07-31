Longtime RanchMart fixture Ceramic Cafe is moving — but it isn’t going far

Posted by Jay Senter  · July 31, 2017 11:00 am · Comments

The Ceramic Cafe, a paint your own pottery shop that opened at RanchMart in 1997, is in the process of moving to a new home a few blocks to the west.

Ceramic Cafe had its last day in its suite at RanchMart North next to Foo’s Fabulous Café on Friday. Crews are currently putting the finishing touches on the business’s new space at the Nall Hills Shopping Center, 9510 Nall Avenue. Owner Sara Thompson anticipates the new space should open to the public on Saturday, August 5. Ceramic Cafe will hold a grand re-opening celebration the following week, on Saturday, August 12.

In addition to the paint-your-own-pottery offerings, Ceramic Cafe provides glass fusing instruction and materials, and also hosts group events, parties and classes.

