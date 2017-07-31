Heading to the polls Tuesday? Here’s what you need to know about the SMSD board of education candidates

If you haven’t cast your ballot for this year’s primary elections, Tuesday is your chance. Polls will be open at neighborhood precincts August 1 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Here’s a rundown of the candidates who will be on the ballots for two Shawnee Mission School District Board of Education seats.

Shawnee Mission School District Board of Education At-Large Seat

Incumbent Cindy Neighbor faces four challengers for the seat she’s held since 1997: attorney Mandi Hunter, attorney Heather Ousley, MPA student Robert Roberge and export representative Fabian Shepard.

Incumbent Craig Denny faces two active challengers for the seat he’s held since 1997: pastor Laura Guy and former district capital projects supervisors Christopher White.

is endorsed by the MainStream Coalition, Equality Kansas and Education First. You can find her campaign website here. White is endorsed by the MainStream Coalition and the NEA-Shawnee Mission. You can find his campaign Facebook page here.

Candidate positions on the issues

We asked the candidates for both seats to answer a series of questions submitted by our readers as part of a written questionnaire. You can find those responses linked below:

The candidates also took part in two forums each, one put on by the Shawnee Mission Area Council PTA and one put on by the Shawnee Mission Post. At these forums, the candidates addressed a wide variety of issues.

You can find full video of the SMAC PTA at-large forum here, and of the SMAC PTA SM West area forum here.

You can find full video of the Shawnee Mission Post at-large forum here, and of the Shawnee Mission Post SM West area forum here.