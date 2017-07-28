Shawnee Mission administrators optimistic about new bus company with school set to begin soon

July 28, 2017
The district parted ways with First Student as its bus contractor in February.

Interim Superintendent Kenny Southwick this week told the Shawnee Mission Board of Education that the administration was optimistic that the district’s new bus contractor was set to provide smoother service to students.

The board of education in February voted to assign the district’s transportation contract to DS Bus Lines out of Edwardsville, Kan., replacing long-time contractor First Student. DS Bus Lines’ bid for the five-year contract was more than half a million dollars above that of First Student’s, but administrators said First Student had demonstrated an inability to address persistent service issues over the previous couple of years and recommended against hiring them again even though they were the low bidder.

On Monday, Southwick said DS Bus Lines had secured 208 drivers for the coming school year, more than First Student had been able to allocate last year. First Student had often cited national hiring issues in the industry as a major challenge in providing consistent service.

“We’ll have the drivers that we need as we begin the year,” Southwick said, noting that DS Bus Lines had hired several former First Student drivers. “There will be a lot of familiar faces, because a lot of the drivers we had last year will be there driving buses again, will be familiar with their routes and hopefully familiar with our students as well.”

Southwick also said that DS Bus Lines would be providing a fleet of buses in better shape than the vehicles that had been on district routes last year.

“Our fleet is much upgraded,” Southwick said. “Most of our buses will either be new or just a couple of years old.”

 

