Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Posted by Jay Senter  · July 28, 2017 6:57 am · Comments

Johnson_countyvote

Saturday is the last day for in-person early voting at Johnson County Northeast Offices, Arts and Heritage Center. Saturday is the last day for in-person advance voting at the two county locations inside the I-435 loop, the Johnson County Northeast Offices at 6000 Lamar and the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center at 8788 Metcalf. Both locations will be open for voting today from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Monday, only the Johnson County Election Office in Olathe will have early voting open. Polls and neighborhood precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, August 1.

Clayton says Brownback’s departure a chance for “return to dignity in governing.” Overland Park Rep. Stephanie Clayton’s views were included in a New York Time story Thursday about what Gov. Sam Brownback’s impending departure from the statehouse means for Kansas. It’s “an opportunity for Kansas to have a fresh start, for us to return to dignity in governing,” she said. [With State Finances Shaky, Kansas Governor Prepares to Step Down — The New York Times]

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : NEJC morning roundup

Comments

Comments

Related

Brownback at Roesland

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Scott_Kallal

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Sara Slaughter_Untitled_Corinth-1

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.