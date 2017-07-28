Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Saturday is the last day for in-person early voting at Johnson County Northeast Offices, Arts and Heritage Center. Saturday is the last day for in-person advance voting at the two county locations inside the I-435 loop, the Johnson County Northeast Offices at 6000 Lamar and the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center at 8788 Metcalf. Both locations will be open for voting today from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Monday, only the Johnson County Election Office in Olathe will have early voting open. Polls and neighborhood precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, August 1.

Clayton says Brownback’s departure a chance for “return to dignity in governing.” Overland Park Rep. Stephanie Clayton’s views were included in a New York Time story Thursday about what Gov. Sam Brownback’s impending departure from the statehouse means for Kansas. It’s “an opportunity for Kansas to have a fresh start, for us to return to dignity in governing,” she said. [With State Finances Shaky, Kansas Governor Prepares to Step Down — The New York Times]