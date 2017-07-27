With Republicans set to debate repeal bill Thursday, area Kansans implore Moran to keep Obamacare on the books

The extended Republican battle over whether and how to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act will enter a crucial phase Thursday, with GOP senators expected to debate a still-unseen bill that would roll back key components of the Obamacare package.

On Wednesday, a group of area Kansans hoped to put pressure on Sen. Jerry Moran to withhold his support for that approach. More than a dozen people from Johnson, Wyandotte and Douglas counties associated with the group Indivisible KC crowded into Moran’s Olathe office to share stories of how the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid had helped them and their families.

One couple told Moran’s staff about their daughter, who was diagnosed with brain cancer and MS around the time she found out she was pregnant. Those pre-existing conditions would make her uninsurable without some of the Obamacare protections. One woman, now 41, talked about how she had a heart attack at age 26. Her family needed the assistance of Medicaid to pay medical bills for a stretch, but now she’s out of the program. She doesn’t know what would have happened had she not had access to care under Medicaid during her most serious medical challenges.

Leslie Mark, a Mission Hills resident and member of the Indivisible KC board, said the group scheduled special trips out to Moran’s office this week in an effort to illustrate just how the repeal of the ACA would affect Kansans. The group has been making trips to Moran’s office frequently since Indivisible KC formed in the months after the presidential election, but the healthcare vote has prompted more and more people to get involved, she said.

“People’s lives literally hang in the balance,” Mark said.

Moran’s announcement that he could not support the plan favored by Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell earlier this month effectively killed that bill. In the wake of that incident, however, Moran indicated that he would support a “repeal now, replace later” approach. Mark said Indivisible is hoping to get him to reconsider that stance, but it’s very difficult to gauge what the senator is thinking.

“To the office’s credit, they let us in the door,” Mark said. “They are madly scribbling little notes. Who knows, they may evaporate into the ether. I have no idea. We never hear back.”

Another group organized by Indivisible KC plans to visit Moran’s office this afternoon at 4 p.m.