Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Rooker says Brownback leaves “legacy of failed leadership” as he prepares to depart for D.C. Fairway Rep. Melissa Rooker was among the legislators quoted in Wednesday night’s New York Times story on the news that Gov. Sam Brownback will likely leave the state to become the ambassador for religious freedom in Donald Trump’s State Department. “He leaves behind a legacy of failed leadership,” she said. [Gov. Sam Brownback of Kansas Will Be Nominated as Religious Ambassador — The New York Times]

Neighbor says Shawnee Mission school board challengers “haven’t had quite the experience.” Shawnee Mission School Board at-large seat incumbent Cindy Neighbor told KSHB’s Sarah Plake this week that some of the candidates running for her seat weren’t attending council meetings until they filed for the race. “I think some of the people running haven’t had quite the experience, but can they learn? We all can learn. I’m sure I started there, too,” Neighbor said. [New SMSD board candidates hoping for change with August primary — KSHB]

Mission police planning DUI saturation patrols this weekend. Mission police will be out looking for drivers operating vehicles under the influence of drugs and alcohol this weekend. Two saturation patrols, one from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday night and one from midnight to 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning, will put additional officers in the field looking for impaired motorists.

Johnson County Park and Recreation will host solar eclipse viewing party at Antioch Park. Johnson County Park and Recreation District will hold viewing parties for the solar eclipse August 21 at three sites, including Antioch Park in Merriam. The first 200 people to come to Shelter No. 2 at the park between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. will receive a free pair of eclipse viewing glasses.