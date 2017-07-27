Looking to aid at-risk families with cost of school supplies, Prairie Village group launches ‘Back to School with a Firefighter’

August is an exciting time for kids as they get ready to start a new school year — but it can be a financially challenging one for their families.

The cost of new clothes and shoes as well as school supplies, lunch fees and PTA dues can add up quickly.

In an effort to help local families who may not be able to meet these needs, the Prairie Village Foundation is teaming up with Consolidated Fire District No. 2 this year a new program. “Back to School With a Firefighter” will provide five Prairie Village kids with a chance to go back-to-school shopping with a firefighter.

On Thursday, August 3, the kids will board a CFD2 fire truck and ride to the Target in Mission, where they’ll each have a budget of $100 to spend on school supplies and new clothes. After the shopping is done, the group will head back to the station for a dinner.

The program is similar to the Shop with a Cop event the foundation and the Prairie Village Police Department put together each Christmas season.

The foundation is welcoming support from community residents and businesses for this new program. Monetary donations are accepted at Prairie Village City Hall. You can find out more about the Prairie Village Foundation here.