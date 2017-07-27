Looking to aid at-risk families with cost of school supplies, Prairie Village group launches ‘Back to School with a Firefighter’

Posted by Jay Senter  · July 27, 2017 10:00 am · Comments
Firefighters from Consolidated Fire District No. 2 will help a group of Prairie Village kids get geared up for the new school year.

Firefighters from Consolidated Fire District No. 2 will help a group of Prairie Village kids get geared up for the new school year.

August is an exciting time for kids as they get ready to start a new school year — but it can be a financially challenging one for their families.

The cost of new clothes and shoes as well as school supplies, lunch fees and PTA dues can add up quickly.

In an effort to help local families who may not be able to meet these needs, the Prairie Village Foundation is teaming up with Consolidated Fire District No. 2 this year a new program. “Back to School With a Firefighter” will provide five Prairie Village kids with a chance to go back-to-school shopping with a firefighter.

On Thursday, August 3, the kids will board a CFD2 fire truck and ride to the Target in Mission, where they’ll each have a budget of $100 to spend on school supplies and new clothes. After the shopping is done, the group will head back to the station for a dinner.

The program is similar to the Shop with a Cop event the foundation and the Prairie Village Police Department put together each Christmas season.

The foundation is welcoming support from community residents and businesses for this new program. Monetary donations are accepted at Prairie Village City Hall. You can find out more about the Prairie Village Foundation here.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : CFD2, Prairie Village

Comments

Comments

Related

Photo via Raising Cane's.

Raising Cane’s plans late August opening for new location on Shawnee Mission Parkway

A rendering of the three-bay fire station Consolidated Fire District No. 2 is proposing.

Fire department releases plans for new station behind Mission Road Bible Church in Prairie Village

Images via Overland Park on Twitter.

Metcalf 108 development moves forward with creation of TIF district in Overland Park

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.