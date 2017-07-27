Flash flooding strands motorists, closes roadways near creeks

The scene at I-35 and Lamar during this morning's flash flooding. Photo via Roeland Park police.

The torrential rains that swept through the area just before dawn today triggered flash flooding that endangered motorists on roads near creeks that jumped their banks.

Members of the Roeland Park and Mission Police Departments were called in to help drivers stranded by flash flooding on I-35 at the Lamar Avenue interchange, where Turkey Creeks quickly spilled over and led to rising water along the highway. Fire crews aided in removing stranded motorists from their vehicles. When the rains quit, the waters subsided in a matter of minutes.

Indian Creek posed a threat as well, with Overland Park police forced to close 103rd Street from Conser to Metcalf on account of standing water in the roadway from flooding. Here’s a photo from the Overland Park police:

At 103rd and Wornall, just across the State Line, rapidly rising waters stranding two people inside Coach’s Bar and Grill and swept a car away.

Here’s video from a Twitter user of the scene at 103rd and Wornall:

With soil already near saturation points from recent rains, Johnson County was especially prone to flooding when the storms rolled in overnight. Weather station data shows that more than five inches of rain fell across northeast Johnson County, with six inches or more in many areas. The weather station at Rock Creek on Mission recorded 5.83 inches of accumulation over the past 24 hours. That deluge sparked historic flooding across the metro. Indian Creek’s cresting at State Line set a new record by a wide margin:

And here are a few more shots of the scene at I-35 and Lamar from the Roeland Park police: 20431180_1374482525920355_8720153903073093727_n 20375836_1374482532587021_7564972812835469380_n 20375886_1374482535920354_5835363536913531322_n

