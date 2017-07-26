Pockets of power outages linger in northeast Johnson County as KCP&L tackles most severely damaged lines

Posted by Jay Senter  · July 26, 2017 7:24 am
Snapped utility poles and massive damaged trees continued to stymie efforts to restore power to a couple hundred northeast Johnson County residents Wednesday morning, fully three-and-a-half days after a brutal storm pounded the area, leaving tens of thousands in the dark.

KCP&L crews had worked their way through 99 percent of the outage reports by Tuesday evening, but the remaining outages, affecting around 200 customers in northeast Johnson County, were tough cases that required extra time and work to repair.

“A lot goes into restoring power – from assessing the type of damage and equipment needed, getting trees cleared and finally, restoring any and all damage,” KCP&L posted on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

As the lights came back on for most of the remaining outages Tuesday, area officials warned homeowners to be wary of unlicensed contractors offering repair services to damaged trees and homes.

“As the cleanup begins I want to reiterate the importance of using Johnson County licensed contractors for any home repairs or roof replacements,” Fairway Police Chief Mike Fleming wrote in a message to city residents. “A properly licensed and insured contractor cannot be overstated and can save you money and headaches in the long run.”

Johnson County Attorney Steve Howe seconded that notion:

Meanwhile, weather forecasters are keeping an eye on a band of storms lined up to the west, which are expected to make their way through the Kansas City area this afternoon. Johnson County is just to the south of the band predicted to be most likely to experience severe storms:

