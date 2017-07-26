Parks board advances ‘Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse’ as name for new multi-use building

Posted by Jay Senter  · July 26, 2017 11:01 am · Comments
A rendering of the new Meadowbrook park activity center now under construction.

Based on input from county residents, the Johnson County Park and Recreation District Board of Commissioners last week tentatively approved a name for the new multi-use facility being built on the site of the demolished Meadowbrook Country Club building at Somerset Drive and Nall Avenue.

If given final approval by the board in September, the new facility will be called the “Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse.”

The park and recreation district solicited name ideas from residents earlier this summer, and then held a public vote in-person at community events and online between June 23 and July 4. The commissioners will continue to accept feedback on the name through August 31. The final vote on the name of the building is set for Sept. 20.

The building, which is supposed to be completed next spring, will have an early childhood development center, a multipurpose room, and an event space that can be reserved for weddings or other parties. The building will be 10,000 square feet.

