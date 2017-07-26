Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Priest at Overland Park Catholic church arrested for indecent liberties with a child. Father Scott Kallal, who was suspended from his position at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Overland Park after being accused of inappropriate conduct, was arrested in Maryland this week on charges of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. A father told law enforcement that Kallal fondled his 11-year-old daughter at a St. Patrick Catholic Church gathering in 2015. [Overland Park priest charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child — KSHB]

KCUR profiles out-of-the-ordinary Shawnee Mission school board races. KCUR’s Sam Zeff this week took a look at the circumstances surrounding this year’s Shawnee Mission Board of Education races, which feature out-of-the-ordinary primaries. [Why This Year’s Shawnee Mission School Board Primary Is So Unusual — KCUR]

High speed chase crosses in to Mission Hills. A police chase that started in Kansas City early this morning ended when the suspects fled a van in the 2800 block of Verona Road in Mission Hills. [Three people in custody after leading police on chase that crossed state lines — WDAF]