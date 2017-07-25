Shawnee Mission school board narrows field to 3 firms to find new superintendent; firm that led 2012 search among finalists

Three firms will make presentations to the Shawnee Mission Board of Education next month in hopes of securing a contract to lead the search for a new full time superintendent.

Sara Goodburn, who completed a two-year stint as board president Monday, updated her peers on the status of the process to find a replacement for Jim Hinson, whose last official day with the district was June 30. In early July, the district sent out letters to seven companies inviting them to submit proposals for the search contract. Five responded and the district selected three — Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates (HYA), Ray and Associates, and School Exec Connect — as finalists.

Those three companies will send representatives to the area next month to make in-person presentations to the board at a special meeting to be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, August 12 at the Center for Academic Achievement. That meeting will be open to the public. Goodburn said each firm would be given approximately 30 minutes to present to the board and the board would have around 30 minutes after each presentation to ask questions.

Ray and Associates, which is based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was tapped to conduct the search to replace retiring Superintendent Gene Johnson in 2012. As part of that search process, Ray and Associates conducted a survey of more than 800 district patrons asking what traits they wanted in the district’s next superintendent. “Inspires trust, self-confidence and models high standards” was the trait ranked highest by respondents at the time. “Is able to work with legislators on key topics and can lead an organization through the legislative process,” and “Possesses excellent people skills, presents a positive image of the district and will listen to input and make a decision when necessary,” were among the top traits as well.

The board has indicated that it will allocate the funds left available by having the full-time superintendent position left vacant for the 2017-18 school year toward the cost of the search process.