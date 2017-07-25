Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Fringe Festival visual artists on display now at Johnson County libraries. The Johnson County Library this month is hosting displays of visual work by a number of artists affiliated with the Fringe Festival, which is currently under way and will run through July 30. Artists Sara Slaughter, at the Corinth Library; Mugur Geana, at the Leawood Pioneer Library; and Sandy Woodson, at the Shawnee Library, are all associated with the Fringe Festival. You can find out more about their displays here.

Another Democrat enters race for Yoder’s seat in Congress. Brent Welder, an attorney from Bonner Springs who has represented local unions in labor law matters and was a Bernie Sanders volunteer in 2016, announced Monday that he would be entering the race for the Congressional seat held by Republican Kevin Yoder since 2011. The field already includes four formally announced candidates, including Leawood attorney Andrea Ramsey, Prairie Village teacher Tom Niermann. [Lawyer with links to Bernie Sanders runs for Congress in Kansas — Kansas City Star]