Indian Hills pro sets out to raise $7,500 for Harvesters with 24-hour tennis marathon

Indian Hills Country Club tennis pro Tucker Fenske is no stranger to the court.

The Kentucky native has been a tennis fiend since he was a kid, and played at the college level for Western Kentucky University. But a challenge he’s set for himself next week would put even the most devout tennis aficionado to the test: Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, August 4, Fenske will play for 24 hours straight.

“I’ll either be teaching or playing matches, some tennis activity, the whole time,” he said.

Fenske and his colleagues in the Indian Hills tennis shop hatched the plan for the event, which they’re dubbing “Tucker’s 24,” as a way to raise money for the Harvesters Community Food Network. Specifically, Fenske is looking to raise a minimum of $7,500 for Harvesters’ BackSnack program, which provides backpacks full of food that area students can take home over the weekend if they live in food-insecure households.

Fenske mounted a similar effort two years ago when he was an intern at the famous Broadmoor resort in Colorado Spring, holding a 24-hour-tennis marathon to raise money for Susan G. Komen.

“The hardest part is going through the night, because your body is expecting to be asleep,” he said. “From 6 p.m. to 8 a.m., that was the toughest. But once the sun comes back up, you kind of perk right back up again.”

Fenske will get a 15 minute break to use the restroom and change his clothes every three hours, and a 30 minute break to eat every six hours. Otherwise, he’ll be on the court playing. Anyone in the community can reserve a block of time during Fenske’s 24-hour-marathon either for a lesson with him or to play a match with him. You can reserve a time slot and make your donation to Harvesters via their website here.