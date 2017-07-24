Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Posted by Jay Senter  · July 24, 2017 7:03 am · Comments
Mission Mayor Steve Schowengerdt helped recognize Betty Benson's 96th birthday last week.

Mission Mayor Steve Schowengerdt helped recognize Betty Benson’s 96th birthday last week.

Mission honors Betty Benson on her 96th birthday. Mission residents who come to city hall in the coming weeks will notice the lobby walls adorned with a variety of art work. It’s there courtesy of long-time city fixture Betty Benson, who has taught painting in the city for decades. Last week, the city council recognized Benson for her contributions to Mission as she turns 96 years old this month.

Kansas Association of School Boards to address Shawnee Mission leaders on advocacy issues. Members of the Kansas Association of School Boards’ advocacy team will be in the area on Tuesday to give a presentation to Shawnee Mission district leaders on the state of K-12 education in Kansas at present, and how they believe the increased funding for state schools will pay off. The presentation will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Center for Academic Achievement and is open to the public.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : NEJC morning roundup

Comments

Comments

Related

State-of-the-arts

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

image_handler

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Prairie_village_pool_Main

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.