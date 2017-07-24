Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Mission honors Betty Benson on her 96th birthday. Mission residents who come to city hall in the coming weeks will notice the lobby walls adorned with a variety of art work. It’s there courtesy of long-time city fixture Betty Benson, who has taught painting in the city for decades. Last week, the city council recognized Benson for her contributions to Mission as she turns 96 years old this month.

Kansas Association of School Boards to address Shawnee Mission leaders on advocacy issues. Members of the Kansas Association of School Boards’ advocacy team will be in the area on Tuesday to give a presentation to Shawnee Mission district leaders on the state of K-12 education in Kansas at present, and how they believe the increased funding for state schools will pay off. The presentation will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Center for Academic Achievement and is open to the public.