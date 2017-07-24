Developer will propose demolishing 3 Martway offices in Mission, building new 5-story apartment complex

Posted by Jay Senter  · July 24, 2017 11:45 am · Comments
A rendering of the proposed Martway apartment complex.

A rendering of the proposed Martway apartment complex.

A real estate development company that purchased three office buildings near the intersection of Martway Street and Beverly Avenue in Mission plans to submit a proposal that would replace those structures with a five-story apartment building with around 160 units.

Christian Arnold, a member of the group that purchased the buildings last year, will present his company’s idea for the site at a city council workshop on Wednesday. The group has proposed demolishing the existing office buildings at 6005, 6025 and 6045 Martway and has indicated to city staff that they intend to seek public financing incentives under the already-existing Rock Creek TIF district for the construction of the new building.

Because the site sits in a flood plain, the owners have proposed reserving the ground-floor of the project for parking, thus avoiding the potential for significant damage to apartments. The project would include a mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and studio apartment layouts. Two small office suites would be located along Martway.

The company intends to file plans for consideration by the Mission Planning Commission at its August meeting.

 

A color-coded overhead view of the project is copied below. Click the image to enlarge it.

Color_Key_Martway

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Mission

Comments

Comments

Related

New York-based developer Tom Valenti of the Cameron Group was in Mission Wednesday briefing the city council on the status of his long-stalled Mission Gateway project.

In update, Mission Gateway developer tries to bridge ‘trust deficit’ with city of Mission, but finds skepticism from council

Concept-b1

Mission council hears design ideas for improving Farm and Flower Market site

The Gateway site has languished for years.

Mission consultant says city will expect more ‘robust’ financial disclosures from Gateway developer moving forward

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.