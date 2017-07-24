Cities set up storm debris drop off sites as power outages persist for thousands in northeast Johnson County

One thing was certain when northeast Johnson County awoke yesterday: Sunday would be no day of rest.

The vicious storms that pummeled the area Saturday night left tens of thousands without power as the heat and humidity rose Sunday morning. About 600 KCP&L operations crews worked around the clock to reconnect neighborhoods, and had reduced the number of powerless homes from nearly 140,000 across the metro area in the morning to around 40,000 Sunday night. KCP&L distributed dry ice at the Roeland Park Lowe’s location on Sunday in an effort to help those without power preserve food in their refrigerators and freezers.

Still, thousands of northeast Johnson County residents awoke Monday without electricity for the second day in a row. The neighborhoods east of I-35 and north of I-435 remain some of the hardest hit a day and a half after the storm.

But homeowners who only had to suffer through a muggy Sunday without electricity might consider themselves lucky. Dozens and dozens of others suffered serious damage to homes and cars from from falling trees and limbs. Johnson County Emergency Management reported that between 9:30 p.m. and midnight on Saturday, it sent crews out to respond to 356 call, 17 of them related to structure fires. A home near 91st Street and Roe Avenue suffered major damage after falling limbs severed a gas line that firefighters believe burst into flames. (The family was out of town for the weekend and no one was injured in the incident).

Near 82nd Street and Lamar Avenue, an oak tree cracked at the root line, flattening two cars in a homeowner’s driveway:

And just west of the Village Shops in Prairie Village, a tree split near the base of its trunk, with a massive limb coming down on the roof:

Thousands of people who were spared major property damage still found a mess of fallen limbs and branches on their yards, prompting a number of northeast Johnson County cities to set up special storm debris drop off sites:

Fairway : Fairway is going to have a special curbside collection starting next Monday, July 31, for storm debris. Branches must be cut to 8 feet in length or shorter and placed by the curb. “While it is our intent to complete the limb clean up as soon as possible it is expected to take several weeks. Staff will still need to complete the weekly mowing workload and other daily operations,” reads a message from city hall.

Residents should contact City Hall with any questions or concerns about this pickup at 913-722-2600. We encourage our residents to make contact with their neighbors if you believe they may not know about this program.

Shawnee: Shawnee residents can drop off tree limbs and branches at the southwest corner of Johnson Drive and Renner Road from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Saturday, July 29. The drop off location is for Shawnee residents only. UPDATED: Shawnee announced Monday afternoon it was adding at second location at Gum Springs Park on 67th Street west of Nieman Road.

We’ll update this post as additional info about limb drop off options comes in.