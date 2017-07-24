Advance in-person voting starts today in Johnson County

Posted by Jay Senter  · July 24, 2017 11:30 am
Poll worker Bob Tice was handing out voter stickers to advance voters ahead of the November elections.

The advance in-person voting period of this year’s primary elections opened this morning.

Registered Johnson County voters can cast their ballots at any of six advance voting locations through this coming Saturday, July 29. On Monday, July 30, advance voting will be available only at the Johnson County Election Office, and not at the other five advance voting locations.

In northeast Johnson County, the closest advance voting locations are the new Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Avenue, and the Johnson County Northeast Offices, 6000 Lamar.

The six advance voting locations and their hours of operation are:

Hilltop Learning Center – Blue Valley
7700 West 143rd Street, Overland Park, KS
Monday – Friday, July 24 – July 28, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturday – July 29, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Closed Monday July 31

Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center
8788 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS
Monday – Friday, July 24 – July 28, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturday – July 29, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Closed Monday July 31

Johnson County Election Office
2101 East Kansas City Road, Olathe, KS
Monday – Friday, July 24 – July 28, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturday – July 29, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Monday July 31, 8 a.m. – 12 Noon.

Johnson County Northeast Offices
6000 Lamar, Mission, KS
Monday – Friday, July 24 – July 28, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturday – July 29, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Closed Monday July 31

Johnson County Sunset Office Building
11811 South Sunset Drive, Olathe, KS
Monday – Friday, July 24 – July 28, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturday – July 29, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Closed Monday July 31

Monticello Trails Middle School
6100 Monticello Road, Shawnee, KS
Monday – Friday, July 24 – July 28, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturday – July 29, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Closed Monday July 31

To confirm that you are registered and to see which races will be on your ballot, visit the Johnson County Election Office’s Voter Lookup tool here.

