Should YOU come to our SM West area board of education candidate forum Saturday? Yes. Yes, you should

Posted by Jay Senter  · July 21, 2017 11:30 am · Comments

Christopher_White

Friends, readers, Johnson Countymen: Tomorrow we’re hosting a forum for the candidates for the SM West area seat on the Shawnee Mission School District board of education.

Candidates Craig Denny, the incumbent, and Christopher White and Laura Guy will join us at the Lenexa Senior Center, 13425 Walnut Street, for a discussion of some of the biggest issues facing the district today.

Doors will open at 9 a.m. We’ll kick off the formal forum, which will be moderated by Dan Blom, at 9:30 a.m. We should be wrapped up with our questions around 10:30 a.m., and will have half an hour at the end for attendees to chat with the candidates in person.

Come if for no other reason than this: We’ll have free coffee and donuts!

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Shawnee Mission School District

Comments

Comments

Related

Incumbent Craig Denny has been on the school board for more than 20 years.

Reminder: Shawnee Mission Post board of education SM West area candidate forum is Saturday

Board member Cindy Neighbor is seeking her sixth term in office. Photo by Belinder Elementary student Olivia Senter.

Candidates address 6th grade alignment, distribution of PTA funds, youngest students’ iPad use at Shawnee Mission Post forum

SMSD_Class

School board candidates on the issues: What will be your top priorities as a board member?

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.

×

REMINDER Our SM West area candidate forum is this Saturday. (FREE DONUTS! AND COFFEE!)