Raising Cane’s plans late August opening for new location on Shawnee Mission Parkway

Posted by Jay Senter  · July 21, 2017 9:30 am · Comments
Raising Cane’s, a Louisiana-based chain that specializes in chicken fingers, announced this week that it will open its newest location at 10704 Shawnee Mission Parkway in Shawnee August 29.

The company has three current locations in the metro area and one in Lawrence, but the new Shawnee restaurant will be its first inside the I-435 loop. It opened a restaurant in southern Overland Park in October 2016.

Raising Cane’s menu features fresh chicken fingers paired with a proprietary sauce as well as crinkle cut fries, Texas toast and cole slaw.

Raising Cane’s is in the process of hiring 70 new crew members to staff the new Shawnee location. The company is holding open interviews from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites at 17346 Midland Dr. Interested people can also apply for jobs online at the company’s careers website here.

