Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: Should GOP repeal Obamacare without replacement?

Sen. Jerry Moran at a Johnson County town hall last month.

Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran made national news this week when he and Sen. Mike Lee of Utah jointly announced they would not support the Republican health care plan put forward by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. In the wake of that announcement, which effectively killed the senate bill, McConnell shifted focus to legislation that would repeal the Affordable Care Act in two years, giving Congress time to craft a replacement at a later date. Moran has said he would support a “repeal now, replace later” approach.

What do you hope Congress will do?

