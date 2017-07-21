Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Posted by Jay Senter  · July 21, 2017 7:23 am · Comments

State-of-the-arts

Prairie Village puts out call for State of the Arts 2017 submissions. The city of Prairie Village has opened up with application period for the 2017 State of the Arts competition. Held each October, the juried show provides awards of up to $1,000 for nine artists. You can find more information and the application here. Applications will be accepted through August 28.

FBI seizes records of doctors with ties to opiate manufacturer at center of federal probe. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has taken patient records from an Overland Park doctors with connections to Insys Therapeutics, a company that manufactures opiates and is under investigation for prescriber kickbacks and insurance fraud. [FBI seizes records of Overland Park pain doctor tied to Insys — Kansas City Star]

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : NEJC morning roundup

Comments

Comments

Related

image_handler

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Prairie_village_pool_Main

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Hinson_Board

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.

×

REMINDER Our SM West area candidate forum is this Saturday. (FREE DONUTS! AND COFFEE!)