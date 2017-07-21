Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Prairie Village puts out call for State of the Arts 2017 submissions. The city of Prairie Village has opened up with application period for the 2017 State of the Arts competition. Held each October, the juried show provides awards of up to $1,000 for nine artists. You can find more information and the application here. Applications will be accepted through August 28.

FBI seizes records of doctors with ties to opiate manufacturer at center of federal probe. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has taken patient records from an Overland Park doctors with connections to Insys Therapeutics, a company that manufactures opiates and is under investigation for prescriber kickbacks and insurance fraud. [FBI seizes records of Overland Park pain doctor tied to Insys — Kansas City Star]