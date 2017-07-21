KCP&L worker notices smoke coming out of Overland Park home after reconnecting power to neighborhood, fire crews put out blaze

For the second time this week, residents of northern Overland Park have been displaced by a fire in their home.

Crews from Consolidated Fire District No. 2 and the Overland Park Fire Department on Thursday battled a blaze at a single family home in the 6800 block of Walmer Street. The crews on the scene found an active fire in the basement of the split-level house and went about dousing it.

No one was home at the time of the blaze. A KCP&L worker who was in the neighborhood restoring power after an outage noticed smoke coming from the structure after the block had been re-energized and called 911. Crews were able to extinguish the fire within about 20 minutes. The blaze itself was contained to the basement, though the entire structure suffered smoke damage.

Fire officials say two adults and two children have been displaced by the fire, but they were able to arrange housing with neighbors. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

On Monday, a fire at a duplex in the 8400 block of W. 53rd Street displaced five residents.

Video from the scene of Thursday’s fire from the Overland Park Fire Department is below: