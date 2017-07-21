Corinth’s Urban Table will shift dinner menu to focus on Italian comfort food

Urban_Table_Corinth_Square

Urban Table, the Corinth Square restaurant that will mark its sixth anniversary August 1, today announced a significant shift to its dinner menu.

Starting the first of next month, Urban Table will replace its current dinner menu with one that focuses on rustic Italian-influenced dishes.

The new menu features a selection of pastas, including cacio e pepe spaghetti, carbonara and short rib ragu gnocchi, as well as a selection of “secondi” entrees, including meatball parmigiana and tuna piccata. You can find the new dinner menu here.

“Our new mantra is all about serving fresh, Italian-influenced comfort foods at dinner,” said Chef  George Atsangbe, Bread & Butter Concepts’ vice president of culinary.

Urban Table will be closed for dinner Sunday, July 30 and Monday, July 31 for staff training on the new service. The restaurant will make a couple of changes to its standard salad menu, but will otherwise continue its current operations at lunch and Sunday brunch.

In 2014 Bread & Butter announced plans to open an Italian restaurant at the Woodside Village development in Westwood that would have been called G. Berto Cucino, but dropped the plan in 2016 citing conflicts with the project timeline.

