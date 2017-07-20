Roeland Park sets up $1.4 million contingency fund in case major retailer leaves city

By Holly Cook

The Roeland Park City Council Monday approved a resolution by a vote of 6-1 establishing a $1.41 million committed reserve fund that can only be accessed if the city loses a major retailer.

The resolution allows the city to dip into funds if “one of the top three sales tax-generating entities leaves the City and the building remains vacant for six months.”

Roeland Park produced the additional $1.41 million in reserves after the council voted to increase the mill levy by 7.56 mills in 2014 in anticipation of Walmart leaving the city.

Councilmember Ryan Kellerman voted against the measure after requesting the resolution specifically reference “big box stores.” Kellerman’s motion to amend the name of the resolution failed after councilors said they preferred the title’s flexibility.

Councilmember Sheri McNeil questioned whether the resolution could truly act as a safeguard to ensure future councils did not dip into the fund for lost revenue triggered by events other than a major retailer leaving the city.

“It seems almost too easy to get into and access the funds,” she said.

McNeil questioned whether these funds could be retrieved to offset losses likely caused by the upcoming updates to Roe Boulevard.

“I would really hate to see the reserve used during that period,” she said.

Coucilmember Michael Rhoades also questioned whether the resolution was strong enough to serve its intended purpose.

City assistance administrator Jennifer Jones-Lacy said the intent of the resolution could be amended only if future council members went through a specific public process.

Councilmember Michael Poppa said he felt the resolution was a “promise to our residents” that the city would use the funds raised through the mill levy increase for their original intended purpose.