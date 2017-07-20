Prairie Village resident, SM South grad tapped to lead Kansas Democratic Party

Shawnee Mission South graduate Ethan Corson has been named Executive Director of the Kansas Democratic Party.

Corson, who grew up in Overland Park, recently moved back to Johnson County after having worked in the U.S. Department of Commerce under the Obama administration.

After high school, Corson spent two years at Garden City Community College, where he received an associate’s degree and played baseball for the Broncbusters. He then went on to Washington University in St. Louis, where he received his bachelor’s degree and later a law degree. Corson has been involved in Democratic politics for a decade, having served as a legal fellow for Sen. Clair McCaskill in 2008 before going on to roles in Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign. He began working in the U.S. Department of Commerce in 2015, and was Chief of Staff for the International Trade Administration until January of this year.

He and his fiancée, Jenna Brofsky, moved to Prairie Village earlier this year.

Corson takes over for previous director Kerry Gooch, who resigned to take another job in May after two years in the role.