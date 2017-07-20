Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Former Lancer wins KU softball’s Big Jay award. Erin McGinley, the standout outfielder from the Shawnee Mission East softball team who completed her junior season at KU this spring, has been named the recipient of the Big Jay Award. The award is given each year to the member of the softball team who best exemplifies the team on the field, in the community and in the classroom. She also earned 1st Team Academic All Big 12 honors as well as the team’s Offensive Player of the Year award. She led KU with a .337 batting average.

Former school board candidate pulls wreck victim from burning car. Mark Read, who ran for the Shawnee Mission Board of Education in 2013, was driving near the scene of the major crash on I-435 Monday and ended up helping one of the victims escape the burning wreckage of his vehicle. [Man who helped rescue victims from burning Overland Park wreckage details process — KCTV]

Chase Hanna leads in Kansas Amateur. Shawnee Mission East graduate Chase Hanna is the leader of the 107th Kansas Amateur at Kansas City Country Club after two rounds. Hanna shot a three-under-par 67 on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Match play begins today. Jackson Foth, a graduate of Shawnee Mission Northwest, is tied for second two strokes behind Hanna. [Chase Hanna leads way in Kansas Amateur stroke play — Kansas City Star]