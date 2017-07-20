Johnson County Park and Recreation District board approves $735,000 for ‘treeline adventure’ destination playground at Meadowbrook

The small citizens have spoken.

Based on the input of kids at the Prairie Village Aquatic Center earlier this month, who were presented with three finalist concepts and asked to cast a vote for their favorite, the Johnson County Park and Recreation District Board on Monday approved the authorization of $735,408.33 for the “treeline adventure” playground design submitted by KOMPAN. That design had received 132 votes from participating kids, compared to 82 votes for the “mountain at Meadowbrook” concept and 75 for the “ABC 123” concept.

The centerpiece of the playground, which will cover 15,000 square feet of the new public park not too far from the community center building at the intersection of Nall Avenue and Somerset Drive, is a series of connected ropes and ladders that wind their way toward three elevated huts. (Think the Ewok Village, or the Swiss Family Robinson treehouse). Adjacent to the portion of the playground with the suspended elements is a play area with equipment geared toward younger kids.

Here are detailed renderings of the winning concept:

The destination playground is scheduled to open to the public in spring 2018.