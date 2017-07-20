Equality Kansas issues endorsements in Shawnee Mission, NEJC city and JCCC elections

Posted by Jay Senter  · July 20, 2017 7:42 am · Comments
A group of demonstrators from Equality Kansas showing support for Roeland Park's anti-discrimination ordinance in 2014.

A group of demonstrators from Equality Kansas showing support for Roeland Park’s anti-discrimination ordinance in 2014.

Equality Kansas, which advocates for policies to end discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation, this week released its endorsements in Johnson County municipal races as well as the Shawnee Mission Board of Education and Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees elections.

The group, whose metro Kansas City chapter organized in support of the proposed anti-discrimination ordinance in Roeland Park starting in 2014, based its endorsements on the voting records of incumbents, their responses to a questionnaire sent by the group, and any public statements on LGBT equality issues. The group endorsed multiple candidates in the same race when more than one candidate met their standards for support. Equality Kansas says it may update its endorsements ahead of the general election.

Equality Kansas’s endorsements in NEJC races are as follows:

Mission

  • Hillary Parker-Thomas (City Council Ward 1)
  • Steve Betzold (City Council Ward 2)
  • Sollie Flora (City Council Ward 4)

Overland Park

  • Logan Heley (City Council Ward 1)
  • Stephen Wyatt (City Council Ward 1)

Roeland Park

  • Jen Hill (City Council Ward 2)
  • Claudia McCormack (City Council Ward 3)
  • Mike Kelly (Mayor)

Shawnee

  • Justin Adrian (City Council Ward 3)
  • Lindsey Constance (City Council Ward 4)

Westwood

  • Jason Hannaman (City Council At-Large)
  • Jeff Harris (City Council At-Large)

Shawnee Mission School District

  • Mary Sinclair (SM East area seat)
  • Craig Denny (SM West area seat)
  • Laura Guy (SM West area seat)
  • Heather Ousley (At-Large seat)
  • Robert Roberge (At-Large seat)

Johnson County Community College

  • Angelina Lawson (At-Large seat)
  • Lee Cross (At-Large seat)
  • Chris Roesel (At-Large seat)
FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Elections

Comments

Comments

Related

RP_City_Hall_17

Roeland Park mayoral candidates on the issues: Where should the city locate its public works operations?

WalMart-RP

Roeland Park mayoral candidates on the issues: With Walmart staying for now, what should Roeland Park do with property tax rates?

SMSD_Class

School board candidates on the issues: What will be your top priorities as a board member?

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.

×

REMINDER Our SM West area candidate forum is this Saturday. (FREE DONUTS! AND COFFEE!)