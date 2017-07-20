Equality Kansas issues endorsements in Shawnee Mission, NEJC city and JCCC elections

Equality Kansas, which advocates for policies to end discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation, this week released its endorsements in Johnson County municipal races as well as the Shawnee Mission Board of Education and Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees elections.

The group, whose metro Kansas City chapter organized in support of the proposed anti-discrimination ordinance in Roeland Park starting in 2014, based its endorsements on the voting records of incumbents, their responses to a questionnaire sent by the group, and any public statements on LGBT equality issues. The group endorsed multiple candidates in the same race when more than one candidate met their standards for support. Equality Kansas says it may update its endorsements ahead of the general election.

Equality Kansas’s endorsements in NEJC races are as follows:

Mission

Hillary Parker-Thomas (City Council Ward 1)

Steve Betzold (City Council Ward 2)

Sollie Flora (City Council Ward 4)

Overland Park

Logan Heley (City Council Ward 1)

Stephen Wyatt (City Council Ward 1)

Roeland Park

Jen Hill (City Council Ward 2)

Claudia McCormack (City Council Ward 3)

Mike Kelly (Mayor)

Shawnee

Justin Adrian (City Council Ward 3)

Lindsey Constance (City Council Ward 4)

Westwood

Jason Hannaman (City Council At-Large)

Jeff Harris (City Council At-Large)

Shawnee Mission School District

Mary Sinclair (SM East area seat)

Craig Denny (SM West area seat)

Laura Guy (SM West area seat)

Heather Ousley (At-Large seat)

Robert Roberge (At-Large seat)

Johnson County Community College

Angelina Lawson (At-Large seat)

Lee Cross (At-Large seat)

Chris Roesel (At-Large seat)