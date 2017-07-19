Reminder: Shawnee Mission Post board of education SM West area candidate forum is Saturday

Attention civic-minded denizens of the greater Shawnee Mission area: On Saturday, we’re hosting a forum for the three candidates actively seeking the SM West area seat on the Shawnee Mission Board of Education: incumbent Craig Denny and challengers Laura Guy and Chris White.

Here are the deets*:

The forum will be held at the Lenexa Senior Center, 13425 Walnut Street in Lenexa.

Doors will open at 9 a.m., and we’ll plan on getting the formal forum program off and running at about 9:30 a.m.

The forum itself will last about an hour. The candidates will answer six questions — most of which will be on topics not address in our questionnaire or in previous forums. (And, as always, if you’ve got suggestions about topics you’d like to hear the candidates address, shoot them to us here).

We’ve invited the candidates to stay for half an hour after the forum so that attendees can chat with them in person.

There will be free donuts! And coffee! And lots of stimulating conversation! Come on by, and bring your neighbors!

*Short for “details” in youth slang, I’m told.