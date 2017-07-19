Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Prairie Village pool memberships now half price. We’ve reached mid-summer, and that means Prairie Village’s annual discounted pool memberships are now on sale. With memberships now half off, the cost for an individual for the rest of the season is $22.50. You can register online here.

Merriam man charged in revenge porn case. A Merriam resident has been charged with breaching a former girlfriend’s privacy after the woman found out he had posted an explicit video of her on the internet after they broke up. Justin Kelly, 36, faces felony charges under a Kansas law that went into effect in 2016 that makes it illegal to post nude photos and videos of someone without their consent. [Revenge porn victim says she’s embarrassed, feels betrayed as Merriam man faces felony charge — WDAF]

Prairie Village city councilman’s KC history collection spreads to second home. Prairie Village city councilman Steve Noll and his wife Marianne purchased the home next to theirs to house part of his ever-growing collection of Kansas City memorabilia. [This couple’s KC-themed collection is so huge they bought a second house to hold it — Kansas City Star]