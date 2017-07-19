Leawood gives green light to plans for new Brookwood Elementary, demolition of 1960 building to start soon

The Leawood City Council on Monday approved plans for the new Brookwood Elementary, setting the stage for demolition of the building that had served area families since 1960.

The Shawnee Mission School District announced last year that it was moving forward with plans to replace Brookwood, whose aging facilities did not meet federal codes. As part of the $223 million bond issue approved by Shawnee Mission voters in 2015, the district set out to rebuild at least one elementary school in each of the five high school feeder areas with hopes of tackling a sixth rebuilding project if budget allowed. Trailwood Elementary was first on the to-do list for the SM South area, but Brookwood was right behind. So when construction costs from the first projects appeared to allow for one more rebuild, the district started moving forward.

The initial project costs for the Brookwood rebuild were estimated at around $18 million, but Interim Superintendent Kenny Southwick indicated to the Board of Education last month that the projected costs had fallen a bit.

To allow for the construction of the new building on the current Brookwood site, students and teachers will have class in the Indian Creek Technology Center building for the next three semesters. Southwick indicated that students would likely move in to the new Brookwood building sometime in the spring of 2019, possibly after spring break.

The district has not secure demolition permitting for the project yet, but expects to be able to start taking the Brookwood building down in the coming weeks.