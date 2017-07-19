Fire department releases plans for new station behind Mission Road Bible Church in Prairie Village

Consolidated Fire District No. 2 leaders this week unveiled updated plans for a new fire station near the Prairie Village municipal grounds.

A 2015 analysis of fire call volume in the district identified the vicinity of Prairie Village city hall as an ideal location for a new fire station to replace the aging facility at 9011 Roe Avenue. But the department’s initial plans to purchase .86 acres of city land for the new station were scuttled when the site planners determined there simply wouldn’t be enough space to accommodate the movement of large fire trucks on that land.

Last year, the department broached an agreement with Mission Road Bible Church, directly to the south of the Prairie Village municipal complex, for purchase of a portion of the back side of that property for a station. On Monday, Fire Chief Tony Lopez presented the Prairie Village City Council with an overview of the plans for the new facility.

The three-bay station will have a dedicated driveway along the north side of the Mission Road Bible Church property, and will have a traffic light to control the intersection to allow fire trucks to exit onto Mission.

Lopez told the council that the department intends to retain ownership of the 9011 Roe Avenue property in the coming years so that it can assess whether the development of the former Meadowbrook Country Club land with residential projects has an appreciable impact on call volume. He also noted that Johnson County Med-Act will continue operating out of the Roe Avenue station for the foreseeable future.

Lopez said the department did not have a final project budget established, but noted that the district intended to pay for the station by issuing new bonds after it pays off a current bond issue this fall. The district does not intend to raise its mill levy to pay for the project. The current bond issue that will be paid off in September was for $6.5 million, so the project will not exceed that amount, project leaders said.

The plans are expected to go before the Prairie Village Planning Commission for review next month.