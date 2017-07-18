Spotted in Leawood: A shady bobcat

Posted by Jay Senter  · July 18, 2017 9:30 am · Comments

Back in January, Prairie Village resident Jerry Wilkinson sent us a photo of a bobcat hanging out in his Corinth Hills backyard. On Monday, another reader spotted one of the feral felines in Leawood.

Mike Clouston was at Leawood City Park when he noticed the cat in the shade near one of the park trails. He snapped the following pics:

Bobcat_Leawood

Clouston said the bobcat was about 100 yards west of the entrance to the Leawood City Park pool. Bobcats have popped up around suburban Kansas City in recent years, with sightings in Overland Park, Shawnee and Lee’s Summit.

Categories : Wildlife

