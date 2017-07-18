Roeland Park council reiterates intention not to relocate public works facility to community center property

By Holly Cook

A discussion on potentially relocating Roeland Park’s public works facility to the community center property has been “indefinitely” tabled, councilmember Michael Poppa said during Monday’s city council meeting.

“That’s not slated to come up on either board’s agenda at any time in the future,” Poppa said.

Poppa said the economic development ad-hoc committee is looking at viable sites for the facility outside of Roeland Park. Public works is currently located at the old pool site, also known as the rocks development, and will need to be moved to accommodate new commercial development.

A handful of concerned citizens spoke out against the potential relocation of public works to the community center land during Monday’s meeting.

Mission resident Anne O’Leary, a volunteer at Roeland Park’s community garden, voiced concerns with how the tentative plans would have displaced the garden.

O’Leary called the garden’s current location “priceless” because it encourages interaction within the neighborhood.

“I hope you see the asset you have and hope you think it’s as worthwhile as we do,” she said.

Roeland Park resident Jan Faidley told councilmembers a citizen petition opposing the relocation plans had gained 113 signatures.

Faidley said she was “appalled” at the proposal and said that public works belonged in an industrial setting and not in a residential area within close proximity to a childcare center.

Faidley said those signing the petition wanted to ensure the relocation issue remains “tabled permanently.”

“If not our voices will be loud and strong,” she said. “We have just begun to collect signatures from the voters of Roeland Park.”