Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Oral argument in Gannon school funding case set for today. Public education leaders and elected officials across the state will this morning will have their attention trained on the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka, where attorneys for the state and for the plaintiff school districts will give oral arguments before the Supreme Court. The court ruled last month that it would let the school funding plan approved by the legislature go into effect for the coming year even as it reviews whether it provides a constitutionally adequate level of funding for the state’s K-12 system. The Shawnee Mission School District and teachers union called off a planned compensation negotiating session last week citing a desire to see the oral arguments in the case before moving forward.

Mission Hills resident sentenced to federal prison for lying to IRS. Mission Hills resident Verna Cheryl Womack will spend a year and a half in federal prison for lying to IRS officials about offshore accounts she used to hide millions of dollars. [Kansas businesswoman gets prison term in IRS case — Associated Press]

Leawood native, SM East graduate clerking for Kansas AG. Leawood native and 2010 SM East graduate Jack Logan is spending the summer working in the Civil Litigation Division of Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Logan, a 2014 graduate of Miami University of Ohio, is currently pursuing his law degree from the University of Kansas. Logan is the son of Carol and Fred Logan, his father of the firm Logan Logan and Watson.