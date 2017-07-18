Fire in northern Overland Park displaces 5 residents from duplex

Five Overland Park residents were forced from their home Monday night after a fire swept through their duplex in the 8400 block of W. 53rd St.

Crews from the Overland Park Fire Department, Consolidated Fire District No. 2 and the Shawnee Fire Department responded to the call around 7 p.m. to find smoke coming out of the single-story duplex. All occupants were able to safely exit the building.

Fire had engulfed the back side of the duplex as well as the attic, causing significant fire and smoke damage to the structure. A downed power line on the back of the house complicated the crews’ efforts to quell the flames, but they had the fire extinguished within approximately 20 minutes.

Investigators are working to confirm the cause of the blaze, but say they believe it started in the home’s electrical system.

The Red Cross is working with the displaced residents to find temporary housing.