Yes, Mission Road Antique Mall will be closing — but not until next summer

There’s some truth to the rumors going around about Corinth Square’s Mission Road Antique Mall. Yes, the mall will be shutting down — but not for a while yet.

Owner Casey Ward this week issued a statement about the future of the business, which has operated out of the old Woolford Farms stables building on the south side of 83rd Street since 1994. Ward says the mall will be closing in its current location sometime next summer, if current plans hold. They may or may not seek to find a new location for the operation. Ward’s full statement is below:

The bad news is, the Mission Road Antique Mall will be closing in a year. The good news is, the Mission Road Antique Mall will be open for another year. It’s no secret that the property owner (First Washington Realty) has plans to tear our building down and replace it with Retail Shops and Office Space. For the last ten years we’ve known the Antique Mall had an expiration date, we just weren’t sure what that date would be. Since the rumor mill is operating at full tilt right now, I wanted our customers, friends and associates to hear it ‘straight from the horse’s mouth’. We will likely be closing the Antique Mall by August of 2018. We may or may not relocate. If this is to be ‘the end of an era’, we hope our loyal customers will come shop often over the next twelve months and make the final year at Mission Road Antique Mall the best one EVER.

Mission Road Antique Mall features showrooms with items from more than 300 resale vendors across 50,000 square feet of retail space.